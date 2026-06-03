How AI could improve economic policymaking

Neoclassical economic theory assumes how this rational individual behaves in response to prices and incentives, and this forms a basis to model the economy. Economists assume, for example, that consumers with limited income will allocate their budget to maximize utility—choosing the combination of goods that delivers the greatest satisfaction per unit of cost. So if a household is choosing between chicken and beef, and beef becomes more expensive while household income remains the same, the rational consumer will purchase less beef and more chicken because chicken now provides better value for money. Economics also assumes that we can learn something about our economy as a whole by analyzing and aggregating these decisions.