How AI could improve economic policymaking

“USA250: The Story of the World’s Greatest Economy” is a yearlong WSJ series examining America’s first 250 years. Read more about it from Editor in Chief Emma Tucker.
Much has been said about what artificial intelligence could mean for jobs, corporate business models, productivity and economic growth.
But what does this technological leap mean for the field of economics? In particular, how might AI impact economic policymaking? The short answer: It will make economic policymaking more accurate, particularly when it comes to the work of central banks.
For decades, institutions such as the U.S. Federal Reserve have made enormously consequential decisions—raising or lowering interest rates—based on incomplete and often delayed information.
The Fed must adhere to mandates of full employment and price stability, but inflation readings arrive weeks after the fact. Employment statistics are revised months later. This leaves policymakers operating in a world of uncertainty, interpreting imperfect signals and using models undermined by gaps in real-time knowledge. The result is that central banks sometimes wait too long to raise or cut interest rates in the face of price changes in the economy.