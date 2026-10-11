How AI exposure varies across Indian states: Kerala leads, UP and Bihar lag behind

Kerala, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have the highest shares of workers in occupations where artificial intelligence (AI) is more likely to improve productivity than replace human labour, while Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh face a double disadvantage of lower AI exposure and fewer opportunities to benefit from the technology, according to a new study by the Great Lakes Institute of Management.

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The October 2026 working paper, AI, Automation and India’s Workforce: Who Gains, Who’s Exposed, and How Policy Can Shape the Future, examines employment patterns across Indian states using labour force data from 2012 and 2025. It distinguishes between jobs where AI can complement human skills, occupations facing substitution pressure and work vulnerable to conventional automation.

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The findings suggest that the impact of AI on India's workforce will depend not simply on how many jobs are exposed to the technology, but also on the nature of those jobs and the skills workers bring to them.

Kerala leads Indian states in AI-exposed employment Kerala has the highest share of employment in AI-exposed occupations, at 42%, followed by Haryana at 37.3%, according to the report's state-level analysis. Madhya Pradesh, at 16.8%, has the lowest share.

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However, exposure alone does not indicate whether workers are likely to benefit from AI or face displacement. The study finds that Kerala also has the highest share of workers in AI-complementary occupations, at 14.4% of state employment. Haryana follows at 11.5%, Maharashtra at 11.1% and Tamil Nadu at 10.7%.

These occupations include health professionals, teachers, scientists, engineers and managers, whose work requires judgement, expertise and responsibility that AI can support rather than fully replace.

The report identifies these four states as having the strongest existing base of employment in which AI could raise productivity.

Why Uttar Pradesh and Bihar face a double disadvantage The study identifies Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh as facing a twofold challenge: fewer workers are employed in AI-exposed occupations, and a smaller proportion of those exposed jobs are complementary to human skills.

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Together, these states have an average of 19% of employment in AI-exposed occupations, compared with the national average of 24.6%. Only 26.6% of their AI-exposed employment is in complementary occupations, against 30.9% nationally.

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Bihar illustrates the imbalance. Of its AI-exposed employment, 61.5% falls into the substitution-pressure category, while only 24.1% is in complementary work.

The findings suggest that these states need to expand employment in occupations where AI can enhance workers' productivity, rather than merely increase technological exposure.

Karnataka and Telangana face a different AI challenge Karnataka and Telangana have relatively high shares of AI-exposed employment, but their proportions of AI-complementary work remain below the national average.

The report attributes this pattern largely to the concentration of workers in information technology, business services and related occupations where AI could either augment human work or replace particular tasks, depending on how jobs are redesigned.

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In these states, the authors see scope for AI literacy and workplace redesign to determine whether exposure translates into productivity gains or substitution pressure.

Punjab faces the highest routine-automation pressure AI exposure is only one part of the employment challenge. The study also examines routine task intensity, which measures how susceptible jobs are to conventional automation and mechanisation.

Punjab has the highest share of employment in high-routine occupations, at 44.6%, followed by Haryana at 39.6%, West Bengal at 39.2% and Tamil Nadu at 38.3%.

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These jobs include some construction and manufacturing labour, sales work, food processing and garment-related trades. Their exposure to automation does not necessarily mean workers will lose their jobs, as the economic viability and pace of replacing labour with machines also matter.

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Nationally, the share of employment in high-routine occupations rose from 27.6% in 2012 to 32.4% in 2025.

What the study recommends for India's workforce The report calls for targeted reskilling, stronger AI literacy and better access to training that combines technical knowledge with communication, judgement and problem-solving.

It also recommends expanding employment in sectors such as healthcare, education, elderly care and skilled trades, where India faces labour shortages and human interaction remains important.

For states with lower AI exposure and fewer complementary jobs, the challenge is to create pathways into higher-productivity work. The report argues that preparing workers for AI should begin before disruption becomes visible in employment figures, rather than waiting for job losses to emerge.