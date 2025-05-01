How AI is helping job seekers pivot to new careers
Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 May 2025, 07:25 AM IST
SummaryNew AI tools at Salesforce, Google, LinkedIn and others give users insight on how skills in one field can transfer to a different one.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Finding the job hunt challenging? AI might give you some ideas for pivoting to a completely different field.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less