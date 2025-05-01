How AI is helping job seekers pivot to new careers

One was her own manager’s role, showing her what the natural progression would be. One was a role in AI strategy, drawing from her experience with AI at a former company. And one was a “sales enablement" job—making sure teams have the right tools to close deals and coaching them on techniques and the product. The AI tool identified her overlapping skills for this job. Though she had no sales experience, she contacted the hiring manager, while asking AI for guidance on how to pitch herself.