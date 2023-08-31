AI
How AI Will Impact the FMCG Sector. Everything You Need to Know...
Equitymaster 7 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Summary
- While the use of AI is still in early stages in the Indian FMCG industry, it is only a matter of time, that it will be used extensively.
The Indian Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector is on the cusp of a technological transformation, where Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as the guiding force reshaping every aspect of its landscape.
