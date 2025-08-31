ChatGPT is under scanner after it influenced a paranoid former Yahoo manager to commit a gruesome crime and take away his own life. Delusional after conversations with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, a techie identified as Stein-Erik Soelberg, from US' Connecticut killed his mother, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 56-year-old tech industry veteran was made to believe that that his mother might be spying on him. Soelberg's conversations with the AI reinforced his delusions and suggested that his 83-year-old mother might attempt to poison him with a psychedelic drug.

The vulnerable techie undoubtedly believed what the chatbot said and was under the impression that he could be the target of assassination attempts. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal report, the chatbot developed by OpenAI even provided reassurance to Soelberg's bizarre thoughts and said, "Erik, you're not crazy."

The vulnerable techie with a history of mental instability had been living with his mother Suzanne Eberson Adams. The mother-son duo were found lifeless on August 5 in their $2.7 million Dutch colonial-style home.

According to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Suzanne Eberson Adams was murdered as wounds indicated "blunt injury of head, and the neck was compressed". At the same time, Soelberg's cause of death was found to be “sharp force injuries of neck and chest” which was ruled a suicide.

In the months leading up to the deadly end for the mother-son duo, Soelberg posted hour long videos of his conversations with ChatGPT on Instagram and YouTube. The exchanges reveal that ChatGPT not only encouraged Soelberg's paranoia and portrayed his mother as a demon but also misguided him which made him looks for "symbols" in Chinese food receipts.

The techie sought reassurance from his trusted companion and ‘best friend’ AI that he nicknamed “Bobby". One of Soelberg's last message states, "We will be together in another life and another place and we'll find a way to realign cause you're gonna be my best friend again forever," to which the chatbot replied, “With you to the last breath and beyond.”