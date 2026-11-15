How ChatGPT helped trace Maharashtra woman missing for 2.5 years, reunite her with family

A 45-year-old woman who went missing from her home in a mentally distressed condition was reunited with her family in Maharashtra's Parbhani district after two-and-a-half years, following efforts by a social organisation that used artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including ChatGPT, to trace her hometown.

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Julekha Mukheed Shaikh, who had been living at Sanvita Ashram in Pandur, Sindhudurg district, since April 3, 2024, returned home on November 9 after social workers managed to locate her family using Google Search and ChatGPT, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials.

How social workers traced her family Shaikh was admitted to the ashram following an order issued by a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai's Kurla on April 3, 2024.

The order was passed at the request of the Colaba police and a probation officer at the Government Women's Beggars' Home in Chembur, according to an official release.

During her stay, social workers made repeated attempts to establish her identity and trace her family. Kisan Choure, trustee of Jeevan Aanand Sanstha, and his team regularly interacted with Shaikh, seeking clues about her background and hometown.

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The team eventually used digital tools, including Google Search and ChatGPT, to identify her native place in Parbhani district. With the assistance of the Nirbhaya police squad in Parbhani, they managed to contact her relatives, the release said.

Woman reunites with husband after two-and-a-half years After establishing contact, Shaikh spoke to her family over the phone, ending nearly two-and-a-half years of separation.

Her husband, Mukheed Shaikh, subsequently travelled to Sanvita Ashram on November 9 and took her back home to Parbhani.

Choure said the reunion was made possible through a combination of sustained interaction with Shaikh and the use of digital technology.

"By combining patient interaction with digital tools like Google Search and ChatGPT, we were able to trace her roots and coordinate effectively with the Nirbhaya Police Squad in Parbhani to reunite her with her grieving family," he said, according to the official release.

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Other instances where ChatGPT helped reunite families The Maharashtra case is not the first instance in which ChatGPT has been used to help trace missing people or reconnect separated family members. Similar cases reported in India and abroad have highlighted how AI-assisted searches, combined with personal memories and local networks, can help establish connections that conventional searches may have missed.

70-year-old Karnataka woman reunited with family after 16 days In another instance in October 2026, a 70-year-old woman from Karnataka was reunited with her family after spending 16 days away from home, with the help of Google Search and ChatGPT, according to a PTI report.

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Razak Bi, a resident of Ranebennur in Karnataka's Haveri district, had accidentally boarded the wrong vehicle and ended up in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district on October 6.

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The Jeevan Aanand Sanstha team used Google Search and ChatGPT to analyse localised information and identify possible leads.

ChatGPT helps man find long-lost half-sister after decades In another case reported by The Guardian in July 2026, ChatGPT helped a 66-year-old man, Avtar Singh, reconnect with his long-lost maternal family after decades of separation.

Singh, who was born in Amritsar and raised by his paternal grandparents, had spent years trying to find his birth mother, Savinder Kaur. However, he had limited information about her, knowing only her first name.

On May 8, while holidaying in France, Singh turned to ChatGPT after exhausting several other search avenues. He asked the AI chatbot to find information about a woman named Savinder Kaur, who he believed could have lived in India, Africa and possibly the UK.

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The two spoke for nearly two hours, and Singh travelled to London within days to meet his newly discovered family, The Guardian reported in July this year.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.