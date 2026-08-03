How China gets better bang for its buck than America in AI

The cost of land (for data centres), some equipment (to fill these with AI servers) and labour (from construction workers to AI whizz-kids) is lower in China than in America. Chinese firms are also accused of training their models using the outputs of expensive American ones. Such “distillation”, as the process is known, lets China’s AI developers free-ride on some American spending. Some Chinese AI spending may also not be captured in the headline capital-expenditure figures. Part of the sums that Chinese AI firms, especially smaller ones, might have spent on Nvidia’s best chips may instead have gone towards squeezing results from inferior ones. DeepSeek, which gave American AI firms and investors a jump scare by launching a surprisingly powerful and efficient model in early 2025, is probably investing a fair bit in its techniques that reduce demand for computing power.