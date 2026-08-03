HOW MUCH money should companies lavish on artificial intelligence? American tech giants think the answer is: a lot. Their capital spending on data centres may surpass $740bn this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, a research firm. Investors, who used to agree, are having second thoughts. When on July 26th it emerged that Nvidia was in talks to underwrite $250bn of a gargantuan $500bn-plus data centre, stuffed full of its chips and run by OpenAI, a leading model-maker, its share price tumbled. Days earlier investors blanched when Alphabet, Google’s parent company, said it would boost its AI spending to $205bn this year. AI stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have plummeted, too.
How China gets better bang for its buck than America in AI
SummaryThe cost of land (for data centres), some equipment (to fill these with AI servers) and labour (from construction workers to AI whizz-kids) is lower in China than in America.
HOW MUCH money should companies lavish on artificial intelligence? American tech giants think the answer is: a lot. Their capital spending on data centres may surpass $740bn this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, a research firm. Investors, who used to agree, are having second thoughts. When on July 26th it emerged that Nvidia was in talks to underwrite $250bn of a gargantuan $500bn-plus data centre, stuffed full of its chips and run by OpenAI, a leading model-maker, its share price tumbled. Days earlier investors blanched when Alphabet, Google’s parent company, said it would boost its AI spending to $205bn this year. AI stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have plummeted, too.
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