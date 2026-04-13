How ClearTax is using AI Agents to simplify tax filing in India

Most companies talk about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the disruption that it is causing, but Suvesh Malhotra, Chief Technology Officer at Clear, believes the real shift happens only when experimentation meets infrastructure. At a recent Salesforce X Mint Leadership Dialogues session, Malhotra pulled back the curtain on how one of India’s leading FinTechs moved beyond the AI hype to build tools that actually work for the average Indian.
The journey has not been travelled overnight. For Clear, it took a combination of bold leadership decisions and two years of heavy lifting behind the scenes to create a platform where AI is no longer just a buzzword, but a fully functional assistant.
Malhotra emphasised that the first hurdle for any organisation is cultural. For many enterprises, the hesitation to allocate budgets often stems from waiting to see a proven impact, which is a chicken and egg kind-of scenario that can hamper the innovation process.
“Until unless people realise that AI is a reality and force the way to start doing experimentation, I think that transformation does not happen,” Malhotra said. He highlighted a recent internal hackathon at Clear where over 600 employees, including non-technical staff, built more than 100 AI agents in a single day.
This spirit of experimentation is what led Clear to launch an agentic tax-filing service on WhatsApp two years ago, a move that specifically benefited India’s growing gig economy. “A lot of gig workers for the first time had the ability to file taxes easily because WhatsApp was the interface,” he said.
While commitment initiates the journey, Malhotra argued that infrastructure is what sustains it. Without a robust way to handle data, AI agents often remain clueless and unable to deliver tangible value to the end user.
To solve this, Clear spent two years developing a proprietary technology called GL Stream. This system connects to various Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms to extract, transform and normalise data, ensuring that AI agents have the necessary context to function effectively.
“Until unless you have the right infrastructure, agents don’t give value,” Malhotra further said. This technological foundation has now been packaged into clear-tax.ai, an AI-native platform designed to assist CFO offices with tax, accounting and complex data harnessing.
The dialogue underscored a clear message for Indian leadership – AI success is a marathon, not a sprint. By combining leadership commitment with a deep investment in data infrastructure, companies can move beyond the hype of AI and into a phase of genuine utility.
As Malhotra concluded, the synergy of these two ingredients, namely commitment and infrastructure, is key to unlocking the future of financial management.
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