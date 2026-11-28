A security engineer from Gujarat has shown how artificial intelligence (AI) can help find and test software weaknesses much faster.

Meet Jenish Rakholiya, the IIT Roorkee graduate who used AI to find flaws in Java Jenish Rakholiya, an IIT Roorkee graduate working at California-based cybersecurity startup Calif, used AI to develop a working exploit for a Java vulnerability in just a few days.

A task that could have taken him several weeks or even a month was completed in around three to four days with the help of AI.

Also Read | How AI found a major security flaw in key internet programming language Java

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Rakholiya explained how AI helped him work on a part of Java that he was not very familiar with. His experience also shows how security researchers are using AI to speed up their work without depending on the technology to do everything for them.

How AI helped him understand Java Rakholiya's task involved working with the Java Virtual Machine (JVM). It is the software that allows Java programmes to run. The JVM is complex, and understanding how it works internally is important when looking for security weaknesses.

Although Rakholiya had studied other virtual machines, he did not have much experience with the JVM.

"Java code runs inside the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), which is a very complex piece of software. I had studied different virtual machines before, but I did not have much experience with the internals of the JVM or exploiting it specifically," Rakholiya told Moneycontrol.

The engineer said AI helped him learn the system quickly and understand how to approach the task.

"AI was very helpful in getting me up to speed quickly," the IIT Roorkee graduate said.

He used AI to explore different ways of solving problems. When an approach did not work, he asked the AI tool to help him understand what had gone wrong and what he could try next.

Instead of spending weeks reading about an unfamiliar system and testing every possibility on his own, he could use AI to get suggestions and move to the next step faster.

The original Java vulnerability was discovered by Calif researcher Quang Luong. Rakholiya then worked on making the exploit more reliable. According to the company's technical account, Luong found the weakness in about an hour and developed an initial working exploit within another two hours, with AI assistance.

How AI is changing cybersecurity The work is an example of how AI is changing cybersecurity research. Researchers can now use AI tools to study large amounts of code, find possible weaknesses and test different ways to exploit them.

However, finding a weakness and building a working exploit are not the same thing. Researchers still need to understand the software, check whether the AI's suggestions are correct and make sure the final result works.

This is why Rakholiya believes that human experience remains important. He explained that researchers who already understand programming and security can get more out of AI because they know what to ask and how to use the answers.

"If you already have an idea from your previous experience, you can directly ask the LLM to explore that approach. If you don't have an idea, you can have a back-and-forth with it, explore different possibilities and try to understand why a particular approach isn't working," he said.

In simple terms, AI can help researchers save time, but they still need the skills to understand the problem and decide what to do next.

Calif describes this way of working as the 'centaur hacker'. It refers to a human researcher and an AI tool working together. The human brings technical knowledge and makes decisions, while AI helps with research and testing.

Why this matters for software security AI-assisted security research could help companies find software weaknesses faster. This is important because Java is widely used by businesses and organisations across different industries.

Finding a vulnerability early gives software developers and security teams more time to fix it before attackers can use it.

But AI can also help people with harmful intentions find and exploit weaknesses faster. This means companies may have to respond more quickly when new security problems are discovered.