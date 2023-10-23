How does AI ‘think’? We are only starting to understand that

When large language models are given access to the same kinds of resources humans already have access to, the real potential of future versions of “AI for X" services and startups becomes apparent. Rather than just offering access to what’s really a licensed and rebranded version of an existing foundation model, these startups can start to integrate all kinds of other data and services. “AI for legal advice" would integrate databases of legal decisions, say, or “AI for diagnoses" would tap in to databases of medical literature. These systems would leverage the primitive reasoning ability of large language models to get people answers to questions that are much more reliable than the frequently flawed and made-up answers that they are currently capable of.