There is no shortage of people with money at stake in the future of Nvidia.
The chip giant’s shares reside in the 401(k)s and brokerage accounts of millions of Americans. After the company’s fortunes rose over the past few years, the stock makes up 5.9% of the total S&P 500 market value.
Given Nvidia’s importance to everyday investors, we asked three of them to play stock analyst and tell us how they are thinking about the company, which is trying to manage through the sudden exit of co-founder Jensen Huang.