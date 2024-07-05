AI
How India plans to make AI accessible for all
Leslie D'Monte 12 min read 05 Jul 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Summary
- The government's vision to model India's AI stack on the lines of the Digital Public Infrastructure is aimed at making AI easily available to all citizens. But given the changing nature of AI, continuously monitoring and improving the India AI stack will pose a bigger challenge than building it.
The broad vision of building an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for India is not only a step in the right direction but also a geopolitical necessity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less