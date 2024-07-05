How India plans to make AI accessible for all

"Whether it is called big tech, (or) whether it's some cases (where the) government (is) controlling everything, the approach that our Prime Minister has always adopted is that technology should be accessible to everybody. So, the Digital Public Infrastructure is a classic case where no single payment provider, no single service provider has monopoly over the service. The government invests in the platform, and everybody basically becomes a part of that," Vaishnaw asserted, adding that the government will “adopt the same approach in AI."