How Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit over China spy scandal could hurt South Korean chip giants Samsung and SK hynix

South Korea’s semiconductor industry is facing fresh uncertainty following Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s resignation amid a controversy that has raised questions about possible tighter US scrutiny of artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports to China and the safeguards governing the global semiconductor supply chain.

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Huang has stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO, president and board member with immediate effect, according to reports on Thursday, 12 November.

The company has appointed its chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.

Nvidia has also named entrepreneur and investor Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman, The Associated Press reported the developments.

The developments could have implications for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, two of South Korea’s biggest memory-chip makers and key suppliers of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a crucial component in Nvidia’s AI accelerators, The Straits Times reported.

Any move by Washington to tighten export controls or compliance requirements could reportedly affect how these companies supply memory components to the global AI industry. It could also increase scrutiny of shipments involving third countries, potentially adding costs and delays for suppliers.

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The controversy has also put the spotlight on Huang’s close relationships with South Korea’s technology leaders, particularly Samsung Electronics executive chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won.

Their high-profile ties with the Nvidia chief, often described as a semiconductor ‘bromance’, have helped strengthen cooperation on AI infrastructure and advanced chips.

Analysts cited by the South China Morning Post have said Huang’s direct engagement with South Korean executives has helped accelerate business discussions and partnerships.

During visits to Seoul, Huang frequently opted for informal dinners and social gatherings with business leaders rather than relying solely on formal boardroom meetings.

Why the Jensen Huang controversy has put South Korea on edge The controversy centres on Huang’s reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

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US authorities began investigating Megaspeed in 2024 over suspicions that it had diverted restricted Nvidia AI chips to China.

The New York Times reported that US investigators suspected Alice Huang had been recruited by Chinese intelligence.

The allegation has not been established as fact, and Nvidia had previously characterised its contacts with her as routine business dealings.

In an email to employees on 8 November, Jensen Huang acknowledged an extramarital relationship, writing: “I was unfaithful to my wife.” He apologised to his family and pledged to cooperate with an internal investigation.

Nvidia’s independent directors had appointed outside counsel to examine whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The board had said it had no reason to believe that national security or the company’s confidential information was compromised.

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Huang’s resignation comes amid the controversy and growing scrutiny of his conduct.

The AP reported that he faced calls to step down following reports about his relationship with Alice Huang and a separate alleged relationship with an Nvidia employee.

Three US House committee chairs had also requested a closed-door briefing on 18 November on Huang’s contacts with Alice Huang and Nvidia’s safeguards against espionage.

Samsung and SK hynix face export and business risks For Samsung and SK hynix, the risks extend beyond potential export restrictions to the possibility of disruption in their business relationships with Nvidia following Huang’s departure.

Washington could step up scrutiny of AI chip shipments routed through third countries, requiring companies to provide more detailed verification of end users, intended applications and possible re-exports, as per the report.

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Such checks could increase compliance costs and delay shipments, adding pressure to an already complex global semiconductor supply chain, The Straits Times reported.

The stakes are significant because HBM is essential to Nvidia’s AI accelerators. If tighter restrictions limit Nvidia’s ability to sell these chips to China, demand for the memory components used in them could also come under pressure.

However, no new restrictions have been announced in connection with the controversy so far, according to The Straits Times.

Huang’s exit has also brought uncertainty over the future of Nvidia’s partnerships with its Asian suppliers.

Samsung and SK hynix had been monitoring developments around his position, with industry officials assessing whether a possible leadership change could affect business relationships and investment plans, Yonhap reported on 12 November.

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One industry official told Yonhap that Huang’s removal could affect networking among senior executives and potentially slow business discussions or alter existing plans.

Others said current supply agreements were unlikely to be disrupted, given that the companies also work with Nvidia executives beyond Huang, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Reuters reported on 12 November that Nvidia’s Asian suppliers were preparing for a possible leadership change.

Huang’s close relationships with companies including Samsung, SK hynix, TSMC and Foxconn have helped Nvidia secure manufacturing capacity, coordinate its supply chain and advance long-term AI infrastructure projects.

Suppliers had been concerned that a successor might not pursue partnerships and capacity expansion with the same urgency as Huang.

With Kress now serving as interim CEO, attention will turn to whether Nvidia’s next leadership team maintains the existing approach to supplier relationships and investment.

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The extent of any disruption will depend on the permanent successor and the company's strategic priorities.

Could South Korean chipmakers benefit from a shift beyond Nvidia? The uncertainty could also create opportunities for South Korea’s semiconductor industry if demand for AI computing becomes more diversified.

Technology companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta are developing their own AI processors alongside their use of Nvidia GPUs. Wider adoption of these in-house chips could expand demand for HBM and customised memory, giving suppliers such as Samsung and SK hynix a larger customer base beyond Nvidia.

South Korean AI chip developers, including Rebellions, could also benefit from greater adoption of specialised processors for AI inference — the process through which trained AI models generate responses and perform tasks.

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However, these potential gains would depend on commercial adoption, the ability of alternative chipmakers to compete and the pace at which major technology companies expand their in-house AI hardware programmes.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.