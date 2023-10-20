How Meta Plans to Incorporate AI Into Its Products

Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, is racing to incorporate generative AI into its family of apps and the metaverse after ChatGPT took the world by storm last November.

Playing a central role in this effort is Meta’s chief product officer, Chris Cox.

Wall Street Journal senior personal-technology columnist Joanna Stern spoke with Cox at the Journal’s annual Tech Live conference. Cox talked about Meta’s plans for wrapping artificial intelligence into its products, its introduction of chatbots played by celebrities such as Naomi Osaka and Snoop Dogg, and the potential of AI to help businesses. Here are edited excerpts of the conversation.

Awe-inspiring

WSJ: Take us back to November 2022. ChatGPT just launches. It becomes clear this is going to be a huge thing. Mark Zuckerberg calls you. What does he say?

COX: We had been doing advanced research in natural-language processing and machine learning for years. We had made important contributions to open source, including things such as PyTorch, which is an important part of how developers can have easier access to machine-learning tools.

AI also has been a very important part of our products for a long time. If you look at Reels and TikTok specifically, one of the reasons these products are so successful is because of the application of machine learning and sparse networks on the problem of recommending content. And that goes all the way back to 2017.

WSJ: But when it becomes clear that ChatGPT is going to be a consumer product, you guys somehow shifted to thinking, “Hey, we’ve got to get something out there."

COX: We were surprised at its quick success and just really impressed. It’s a nicely done product. It was very thoughtfully created. It has that property that some products every once in a while have, which is they inspire awe. You can count on one hand the number of products that do that in a decade. ChatGPT was like that, for sure.

So, yes, we immediately asked the question: What are the ways that we can start to think about large language models and latent diffusion models, which is the image-generation models, in concert with some of the stuff we had already been thinking about.

I started building out the team in February. Llama, Meta’s large language model, was launched in February. Llama 2 was launched in June. We’ve continued to open-source more work that’s been coming out of our AI team. So we’re trying to get products out the door.

WSJ: You’re rolling chatbots into Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp. What is your hope? That we’re all going to converse with chatbots alongside our friends?

COX: We recently announced that in WhatsApp or Messenger or Instagram, you will be able to chat with a Meta AI. You can ask it anything you want. It is tuned for safety and security, so it won’t get into nasty conversations with anyone.

We did a partnership with Bing for search. Once you have it connected, you can ask it about stuff that’s going on now, and you won’t get something that’s six months old or nine months old. That is one of the types of problems you need to solve to make these useful.

You also can use the AI in a group chat. A lot of what happens in the conversations on Messenger and WhatsApp is coordination. “Where should we meet up? Where should we get dinner?" And a lot of times somebody is going and searching and you’re pasting links back and forth. So the basic idea is what if you could just have all of that happening in one place? You could just ask the AI, “Hey, we’re making pumpkin pie tonight for Thanksgiving. What should we pick up?" And you just have it all there. It’s quite useful. It can also be entertaining.

WSJ: You now have AI chatbots based on celebrities. The celebrities aren’t playing themselves, but rather a character.

COX: Exactly. We researched how do you make these chatbots engaging? What is it that works for people? And there are a lot of people who want it to have some personality. They don’t want it to feel like a robot.

So we chose a few verticals where there’s a lot of conversation. Anime is one. So Tamika, one of the AIs, is really into anime. Then we looked for people who had that interest who could play them. Naomi Osaka, it turns out, is interested in anime.

Snoop Dogg plays another one, a dungeon master. It’s absolutely hilarious.

WSJ: But in this world of celebrity deepfakes, and this world of we’re not really sure now whether what we’re seeing is real on the internet, why go this route?

COX: We’ve been very transparent that these aren’t the celebrities playing themselves. Having anything that doesn’t make it clear to people what’s going on is a problem. In the product, we’re very open about communicating in the chat thread, when you start the thread, in the interactions that it’s an AI.

The business case

WSJ: You’ve gone a little bit in the opposite direction of ChatGPT, which was designed to not have human aspects.

COX: I think there’s room for a lot of different models here.

Our AI assistant is called Meta AI, and it’s similarly neutral. It has a neutral tone. It has a neutral personality. It’s tuned for dialogue. But I also think there’s room for more expression and more playfulness.

This is going to be opened up to creators and most important for businesses. There are over 100 million businesses using WhatsApp. If you travel to places like India, Brazil and Mexico, you’re very likely to stumble into a hairstylist who says, “WhatsApp is how I do everything." That includes setting up the business. Finding customers. Coordinating appointments. In some cases, like in India, accepting payments. There is a huge demand from businesses for better tools to help them reach the people that care to find them.

The reason this is connected to the characters is because you want these AIs to be put into sandboxes where an individual or a business can turn it into something that they can use to represent them.

For me, one of the most profoundly impactful applications in the near term for AI is helping businesses be more effective.

