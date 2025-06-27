How much energy does your AI prompt use? I went to a data center to find out.
Joanna Stern , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Jun 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
From your laptop to a loud GPU cluster, AI prompts are a mysterious energy drain. Our columnist attempted to trace their journey—and their impact.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There they were. Golden boxes, louder than a toddler on a red-eye, hotter than a campfire in a heat wave, pricier than a private Caribbean island.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story