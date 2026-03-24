How Nvidia keeps its iron grip on the AI boom

CoreWeave executives and advisers have privately indicated to other chip companies that they are reluctant to use non-Nvidia chips for fear of upsetting their benefactor, according to people who have heard the remarks.A CoreWeave spokeswoman disputed this characterization and said that the company “operates independently and our partner decisions are driven by customer demand and technical performance for the most versatile GPU technology available.” She added that CEO Michael Intrator is a fan of opera, especially Puccini.