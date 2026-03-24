Inside the gilded reception hall across San Francisco’s War Memorial Opera House, some of Silicon Valley’s top executives and investors in late November gathered to toast the man of the hour.
How Nvidia keeps its iron grip on the AI boom
SummaryThe chip giant has invested tens of billions from its fast-growing war chest to become the industry’s most powerful kingmaker.
Inside the gilded reception hall across San Francisco’s War Memorial Opera House, some of Silicon Valley’s top executives and investors in late November gathered to toast the man of the hour.
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