How playing Pokémon became the ultimate test of AI’s intelligence
Summary
Nintendo’s original Pokémon games are becoming a popular and strangely effective way to test and benchmark new artificial-intelligence models. “We’re all a whole bunch of nerds,” said the man behind the trend.
Silicon Valley is rallying around a new way to evaluate its cutting-edge AI models. It involves a pixelated 1990s videogame and a little monster named Pikachu.
