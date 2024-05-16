How political parties are using AI to bring personalities to life

The rebirth has inspired others, including Congress hopefuls. Last month, Behindwoods, a popular Instagram handle with four million followers, posted a video where H. Vasanthakumar, late Kanniyakumari member of parliament and founder of consumer durables retailer Vasanth & Co., proudly asks the people to vote for his son, movie star-turned-politician Vijay Vasanth, who is contesting in the Kanniyakumari seat. Clad in a white shirt and the Congress tricoloured shawl, Vasanthakumar says, “Although I died, my soul is still with all of you." He then goes on to praise his son, saying that he would work for the betterment of Kanniyakumari and for the progress of the next generations. Vasanthakumar died four years ago from covid.