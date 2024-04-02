How the ad industry is making AI images look less like AI
Katie Deighton , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Apr 2024, 10:28 PM IST
SummaryGenerative AI has the power to massively speed up the creative process and deliver personalized ads to customers on a large scale. But many images AI models generate feature cartoonish smoothness, telltale flaws or both.
Unhappy Lego fans recently accused the toy maker of using artificial intelligence to generate images of Ninjago characters on its website.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less