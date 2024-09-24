How the sparkles emoji became the symbol of our AI future

If you’ve searched something on Google, written an essay on ChatGPT or used the AI features on Slack, Spotify or dozens of other apps, you’ve seen a version of the small stars used to indicate magic. Of the top 10 software companies by market capitalization, at least seven use a sparkles emoji in conjunction with their AI applications.

“This is the biggest example of an entire industry effectively saying, ‘OK, this symbol is our representation of this kind of feature,’" said Keith Broni, editor in chief of Emojipedia, a website that documents the meaning and usage of emojis.

Symbols and icons play an integral role in the user experience on computers, acting as shortcuts for communication. Magnifying glasses represent search, for example, while a floppy disk icon still means “save," decades after the technology went extinct.

The first known use of the sparkle on software dates back to 1990, when Adobe debuted the pixelated icon on Photoshop’s wand tool, according to Paul Hunt, typeface developer and font designer at the company.

An updated version emerged in one of the first emoji sets to see widespread use, released by Japanese mobile-phone company NTT in 1999. The sparkles emoji then spread to consumer devices like the iPhone and has remained one of the 10 most popular icons for nearly a decade, Broni said.

The sparkles emoji surged in popularity starting in mid-2020 after people on TikTok and other social-media platforms began using it to bookend certain words for emphasis or sarcastic purposes, according to Emojipedia.

One of the earliest examples of the sparkles emoji’s use in AI came in early 2021, when AI marketing startup Jasper featured it in a content-creation tool and promotional materials, according to Stephanie Mencarelli, the company’s vice president of design.

“From a design perspective, the sparkle in my mind is meant to feel like magic, and that is what AI feels like," she said. Jasper, which was previously called Jarvis—named after the AI assistant featured in “Iron Man"—used to revolve its marketing around a space robot in the starry sky, which inspired the use of sparkles.

The symbol has since spread like wildfire in the Silicon Valley hive mind. Design and marketing executives at software companies said they started using sparkles because everyone else was doing it, helping customers widely understand that the symbol meant AI.

When freelance multimedia specialist Steven Brown was helping a medical-software company develop AI products, he needed a simple visual icon. His desire to express something new ultimately landed him at the sparkles emoji.

“In the beginning, it was like a little brain," he said. “But that’s a bit too on the nose, right?"

Big players like Google and Samsung have featured the symbol prominently in their new AI products. Microsoft has included the emoji in offerings across LinkedIn and Copilot. The company found it essential to have a symbol that could differentiate AI-driven functionalities from traditional ones, said Jon Friedman, corporate vice president of design and research.

Zoom, which uses the emoji for its new AI assistant, conducted heavy internal discussion and research on what icon to use and whether to create a new one. Staffers ultimately concluded the sparkles emoji provided a sense of familiarity critical to usability, according to Chief Design Officer Mark Kawano.

More recently, companies have begun to tweak the emoji, shaving off two smaller stars next to the main one. Google’s Gemini AI chatbot uses a single four-sided star.

Designers working in AI disagree whether sparkles will last as long as the technology. Hunt, the Adobe designer, said it’s a useful metaphor that will only grow in popularity.

Enterprise AI company AirTable’s head of design Jaime McFarland predicted that in two-to-three years, the emoji will begin to disappear as people become more used to AI and it doesn’t seem so magical.

“We’ll just accept that it’s part of the technology and we won’t need to call attention to it," she said. “We’ll just assume that’s how things work."

Write to Jazper Lu at jazper.lu@wsj.com