How to avoid common AI pitfalls in the workplace
The Economist 14 min read 30 Jan 2026, 06:33 am IST
Summary
Advice from our latest season of “Boss Class”
THE PIZZA HUT in Plano, north of Dallas, looks much like any other. Cars draw up at the drive-through window. Inside the restaurant, staff slide pizzas out of the oven into cardboard boxes. But this restaurant is special: it is a laboratory for the chain’s new ideas. And that means it is a place where the worlds of melted cheese and artificial intelligence (AI) collide.
