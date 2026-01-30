How to avoid common AI pitfalls in the workplace

Avoiding horror stories like these also means solving a variety of technical issues. Yet the hidden costs of doing so are easily overlooked, says Rama Ramakrishnan, a former tech executive who now teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The first cost is to adapt the model to the specific use case. This means training it on the right data, fine-tuning it and driving hallucinations down. Mr Davies of Yum! Brands says that by drawing on small language models, which are trained on subsets of data and focused on specific tasks, voice-ordering applications at the firm’s restaurants have less scope to hallucinate. “I don’t need the model that you’re ordering a pizza from to be able to tell you about the most famous economist in the world." (Nice idea, though.)