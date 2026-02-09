How to hedge a bubble, AI edition

Putting out the fire

A “put" option on a stock, for example, confers the right but not the obligation to sell the stock at a pre-agreed “strike" price on some specified future date. If you also own the underlying stock, the effect is to cut off your potential losses beyond a certain point. Set the strike at 90% of the current price, say, and the option to sell at that strike means you cannot lose more than 10% of your initial holding. A put option on the S&P 500 share index that limits losses to 10% over the coming year currently costs 3.6% of the underlying amount to be protected. In other words, an investor who agrees to give up 3.6 percentage points of their returns can be protected from a crash.