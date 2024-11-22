How to make AI less of a power guzzler
Bart Ziegler , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
SummaryThe future of artificial intelligence may depend, in part, on whether providers can reduce their appetite for electricity and water
Artificial intelligence is poised to transform both work and everyday life. But it has a dark underside: AI computer centers consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, to power their processing chips and cool the heat they emit.
