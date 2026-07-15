How to make AI safe—and free of America and China

PROGRESS IS rapidly being made towards regulating the release of powerful new AI models in America. Its government is set to soon outline its plan after taking suggestions from the industry. Speaking to The Economist this week Sir Demis Hassabis, the boss of Google DeepMind, pitched a hybrid public-private regulator for the industry, modelled on the agency that regulates brokers and stock markets. The idea is similar to our own thoughts.
Rules are needed because the newest frontier models possess some dangerous powers—from hacking critical digital infrastructure to writing recipes for new bioweapons. Without any organised way of dealing with such risks, the government has taken to making up the rules as it goes along in order to control access to Mythos and Sol, Anthropic and OpenAI’s latest offerings. Ideally, predictable rules would be agreed on internationally, especially between America and China, whose models are ahead of everyone else’s. But time is short. Sir Demis thinks that, if America moves unilaterally, the rest of the world will sign up to its system.