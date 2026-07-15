How to make AI safe—and free of America and China

Rules are needed because the newest frontier models possess some dangerous powers—from hacking critical digital infrastructure to writing recipes for new bioweapons. Without any organised way of dealing with such risks, the government has taken to making up the rules as it goes along in order to control access to Mythos and Sol, Anthropic and OpenAI’s latest offerings. Ideally, predictable rules would be agreed on internationally, especially between America and China, whose models are ahead of everyone else’s. But time is short. Sir Demis thinks that, if America moves unilaterally, the rest of the world will sign up to its system.