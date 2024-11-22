How to regulate AI without stifling innovation
SummaryRules can’t solve every potential problem, and the demand for perfect safety has dangers of its own.
The biggest challenge with artificial intelligence is that we don’t have enough yet. Regulation should aim to help solve this problem. AI could turbocharge the many advanced economies grappling with slow productivity growth. But the technology is still developing, and the European Union’s heavy-handed AI rules have impeded progress there. As the U.S. debates regulation, we should avoid those mistakes by following six principles: