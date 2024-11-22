How to regulate AI without stifling innovation

Sixth, not every problem caused by AI can be solved by regulating AI. I hope this technology will raise wages without hurting employment, with especially large increases for workers with lower-paying skills. Studies have found that less-able writers benefit most from AI-based writing suggestions. But bleak scenarios of swift technological change displacing workers or causing inequality are possible. The answer to this downside risk isn’t to have regulators assess whether each technological advance is job-replacing or inequality-increasing. Rather, the solution lies in more conventional economic policies like training programs that connect people to jobs, wage subsidies, and a more progressive tax and transfer system to ensure that AI’s benefits are shared broadly. As a professor, I wouldn’t expect AI regulations to limit plagiarism—it is on us to figure out how to adapt our teaching.