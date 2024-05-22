How Wall Street lenders are betting big on the AI boom
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST
SummaryInvestment giant Blackstone recently led a $7.5 billion deal backed by artificial-intelligence chips, the latest financing that looks to take advantage of the sector’s rapid growth.
When a major owner of AI chips wanted to raise billions of dollars to buy more of them, it turned to a crop of Wall Street investment firms for a loan backed by the chips themselves.
