How Worried Should We Be About AI’s Threat to Humanity? Even Tech Leaders Can’t Agree.

Dario Amodei, leader of AI developer Anthropic, is in the group warning about existential danger. He testified before Congress this summer that AI could pose such a risk to humankind. Sam Altman, head of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, toured the world this spring saying, among other things, that AI could one day cause serious harm or worse. And Elon Musk said at a Wall Street Journal event in May that “AI has a nonzero chance of annihilating humanity"—shortly before launching his own AI company.