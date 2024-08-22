How’s your mental fitness as a boss? Be ready for AI to weigh in
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Aug 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryArtificial intelligence could soon be used to suggest executives are in cognitive decline—and help them ward off scrutiny.
Bosses already live in fear that a verbal misstep will be recorded and go viral. Now they can look forward to a new nightmare in which artificial intelligence analyzes their rhetorical stumbles and suggests they’re no longer sharp enough to lead.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less