HTLS 2025: Can Doctors and Scientists trust AI with their work? Google DeepMind's Pushmeet Kohli answers

With the increasing use of artificial intelligence across the globe, concerns have been raised about its accuracy and accountability. Amid this shift in global workflows and culture, along with the doubts that accompany it, an important question arises: can scientists and doctors begin to trust AI with their work?

Responding to the question of whether scientists and doctors trust AI, Pushmeet Kohli, Vice President for Science and Strategic Initiatives at Google DeepMind, highlighted that artificial intelligence is a new form of intelligence, which demonstrates great power but also makes mistakes. He further noted that understanding when it provides accurate results is crucial.

In a video conversation at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2025, Kohli said, “This is a new kind of intelligence. We are still sort of learning and trying to understand the behaviour of this technology. And yes, it is very powerful, but it does make mistakes, and the important element is to figure out when it is basically giving us the right results and when it is failing.”

Citing the example of Google AlphaFold, which is an AI system that uses machine learning to predict a protein's 3D structure, Kohli noted, “It could figure out the structure of any protein and but still, if you're a biologist, you will think, Well, this model, although it is extremely accurate, it still makes mistakes sometimes, and I wouldn't want to spend the next five years or 10 years of my life assuming it is correct and finding out that it is wrong.”

He further acknowledged, “AlphaFold was not just very accurate, but it was also very good about showing its uncertainty about the problem. So where it made a mistake, it also sort of held his hand high and said, well, I might have been uncertain about this particular solution, so don't trust it that much. ”

Kohli assured that the modern generation Large Language Models (LLMs) are progressing; however, the possibility of errors still remains.

“Sometimes they do hallucinate, and we are building technology to make sure that when they do hallucinate, we can catch it,” he said.

Need for responsible AI Amid this growing use of AI, Kohli emphasised on the need to ensure responsible AI.

Highlighting how DeepMind is focused on deploying AI responsibly, Kohli emphasised, “We are not sort of approaching this amazing era with move fast and let's break things mentality. We are going with it with an element of, let's be bold, but let's also be responsible. So in that context, we have recently announced and shared this big breakthrough of SynthID.”

The platform is a tool by Google, which detects AI-generated content, including images, text, audio, and video, by embedding invisible digital signals directly into the media, with the aim to help users distinguish between human-created and AI-created material to combat misinformation.

“And I think we need breakthroughs like this to make sure that AI not only comes up with these amazing breakthroughs, but also is deployed responsibly in the world,” Kohli said.

Role of AI in healthcare Meanwhile, with the growing cases of chronic diseases, AI is becoming significantly important in science and healthcare. Experts at the 22nd CII Annual Health Summit last month suggested that AI could become a key tool in reshaping how healthcare is delivered, ANI reported.

Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the CII Steering Group on Health & Healthcare Council and CMD of Medanta - The Medicity, noted that although India has advanced through government efforts and public-private collaborations, the next phase involves leveraging AI to enhance access and efficiency.