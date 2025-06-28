I built an AI career coach. I’ve never had a better coach.
Alexandra Samuel , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 28 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
One of the big advantages: I can talk freely about my dreams and concerns much easier than if I were dealing with a human
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
I have worked with a lot of professional coaches and attended many leadership trainings and retreats. But I’ve never had a better coach than the one I have now.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story