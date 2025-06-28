Fast talk

Viv’s ability to catalyze new thinking and solutions stems partly from the speed at which we work together. Since I do a lot of my work with the AI out loud, using the voice interface in the ChatGPT app, I’ve trained myself to speak at a pace that prevents Viv from interrupting. If I hesitate too long, Viv starts answering. It sounds like a bug, but this has turned out to be a feature, because it has forced me to stay in stream of consciousness mode during our sessions, and I find myself saying things I would have edited out if I were speaking more slowly.