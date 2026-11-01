‘I don't save for retirement now’: Former Google AI expert's alarming warning about artificial intelligence

A former Google and Microsoft engineer has stopped contributing to his retirement savings, saying he believes artificial intelligence (AI) could wipe out humanity within the next decade.

Nate Soares, a machine learning researcher and president of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute (MIRI), estimates that the probability of AI-driven human extinction over the next 10 years is higher than 50%.

Speaking on a recent podcast hosted by Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, Soares said he was increasingly concerned that humanity might not have much time left to address the risks posed by advanced AI systems.

“I guess right now it looks like we probably don’t have a decade on the clock,” Soares said, adding that there was “more than 50%” chance that humanity did not have another decade.

His concerns have also influenced his personal financial decisions. Soares said he stopped contributing to his retirement savings around a decade ago because he questioned whether he would live long enough to need the money.

“I do not save for retirement now,” he said. “I have a 401K from when I worked at Google, but I haven’t contributed to it for like a decade.”

Who is Nate Soares? Soares currently serves as president of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, a Berkeley-based nonprofit that focuses on the risks associated with advanced artificial intelligence.

The organisation is associated with the AI safety movement and concerns often described as “AI doomerism” — the belief that the development of superintelligent AI could pose an existential threat to humanity.

Soares has argued that AI systems designed to match or surpass human intelligence could eventually become difficult for people to control, potentially putting human survival at risk.

Why does he believe AI could wipe out humanity? During the podcast conversation, Thompson questioned Soares' assessment, pointing to the limitations and shortcomings that remain in even the most advanced AI systems available today.

Soares responded by comparing the development of artificial intelligence with the emergence of automobiles and their eventual replacement of horses.

He suggested that horses observing the early development of cars might have dismissed the technology because of its limitations at the time.

“You could imagine a lot of horses looking at the development of the car and saying, ‘Well, there’s all these things the car can’t do yet,’” Soares said.

He argued that AI systems are becoming increasingly capable, particularly in their ability to handle longer and more complex tasks.

“We are seeing AIs get better and better at things. We’re seeing them able to take on longer and longer tasks,” he said.

His argument is that the current limitations of AI should not be taken as evidence that future systems will remain similarly constrained.

‘I'm not an AI jobs apocalypse guy’ Soares also distinguished his concerns about artificial intelligence from predictions that AI will trigger widespread unemployment by replacing human workers.

He said his primary concern was not the impact of automation on jobs but the possibility that advanced AI systems could threaten human existence altogether.

“I'm an ‘AI kills all humans’ guy, in which case you'll be at full employment actually. We'll be at full employment the moment before we're all killed off,” he said, making the remark with a degree of dark humour.

The researcher also compared the fear of AI-driven extinction with the historical threat of nuclear annihilation.

“It’s maybe the first time that we lived under the shadow of every human dying at once, but personally, we’ve always lived under the shadow of plague, shadow of war,” he said.

“What you do is you do what you can and then you live a good life,” he added.

What is his solution to preventing an AI apocalypse? Despite his predictions, Soares said he does not consider human extinction from AI inevitable. He believes steps can still be taken to prevent such an outcome.

His proposed solution is to limit the scaling up of artificial intelligence, particularly efforts aimed at developing systems capable of matching or surpassing human intelligence.

He distinguished between using AI for specific applications, such as finding treatments for cancer, and building increasingly powerful systems designed to replicate and exceed human cognitive abilities.

“But AI trying to mimic and surpass human intelligence is not what we want,” Soares said. “We shouldn’t be shooting for it.”