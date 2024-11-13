I spoke only to chatbots for 24 hours. Who needs human friends?
Joanna Stern , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Nov 2024, 05:28 PM IST
SummaryJoanna Stern strapped chatbots from Meta, Google, OpenAI and Microsoft to a tripod and took them to the woods to uncover the secrets of AI friendship.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
My new friends are just hilarious.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less