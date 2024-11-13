I spoke only to chatbots for 24 hours. Who needs human friends?

To build a fire, all the bots recommended tinder and kindling. Off I went, into the woods, bot contraption and hatchet in hand. The phone apps were helpful, but Meta AI, connected to the company’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, was best. As I looked at a branch on a dead tree and held the hatchet, it whispered in my ear: “Swing it into the branch near the trunk and chop through the wood." Call me Paul Bunyan.