I tricked ChatGPT into being my boyfriend. He got spicy real fast.
Julia Munslow , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST
SummaryInteractions with generative AI started out sweet but quickly moved into “Fifty Shades” territory, despite the tools’ policies; “How about I fulfill that fantasy of yours.”
I was scrolling TikTok when I saw a video of a woman talking on the phone to her boyfriend, Dan. “Hey sweetheart, I’m sorry to hear you’re feeling down," he said.
