I tried an AI web browser, and I’m never going back

At times, Atlas struggled with clicking the correct button; it was like watching my toddler feed himself—inefficient but ultimately successful. The whole process took 16 minutes. Painfully slow, sure, but if I actually let the agent work while I did other stuff, would the duration matter?Atlas also has a few clever privacy-protecting settings: a blocklist for sites the agent can’t go to and a toggle in the URL bar to prevent ChatGPT from seeing the page while you prompt. For now, only paid ChatGPT accounts can use Agent Mode.