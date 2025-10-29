I tried the robot that’s coming to live with you. It’s still part human.

Børnich said that in 2026, Neo “will do most of the things in your home autonomously." He admitted the quality may lag at first. Think: “AI slop"—those not-quite-right AI-generated images and videos. “Robotics slop," as he called it, is “the most useful kind of slop." Neo will “improve drastically" as the company gathers more data, he said. The glasses in your cabinet might be messy, your shirt’s arm might be untucked, but it will be good enough.