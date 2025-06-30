Five years ago, when I began writing a novel about a woman who designs an AI lover, the idea seemed pretty far-fetched. Now, artificial-intelligence companions are sophisticated and common enough that people are wondering if they might start to replace human romantic relationships.

I thought a lot about this as I wrote my book—inhabiting my character, living and breathing her life. In doing so, I came to realize that a relationship with an AI can never be satisfying. Not truly.

Relationships are hard, and one can see how it would be nice to have someone provide attention and adoration, while needing nothing in return. A person can train a chatbot to respond exactly how they like—unlike in real life. In my book, the protagonist starts to find her chatbot so appealing and charming that she doesn’t want to talk to anyone else. Honestly, I found her chatbot appealing and charming, too.

But I could never quite believe that people would ever completely throw over interactions with other humans for the lure of an agreeable bot. The very things that are hard about human relationships—they are unpredictable and sometimes unpleasant, they demand something from us, they cast an unflattering image in the mirror back at us, forcing us to take a hard look at ourselves—is what makes them worthwhile.

Slim pickings It took me a while to come to this realization. I started with the premise that a recently divorced woman wants to date, but is underwhelmed with who is available on the strange human buffet that dating apps offer. Like my protagonist, I, too, found myself dating, post-divorce, in midlife. I knew what I wanted, but it seemed exhausting, and probably impossible, to try to find one person in possession of all those attributes. And as someone whose previous relationships had fizzled, I was painfully aware that actual people can be unpredictable in disappointing ways.

And so my novel’s protagonist, Rachel, turns to AI to develop her own Perfect Person.

Why not? It’s a fantasy I think so many people—married or single—can relate to: Wouldn’t it be great to find someone whose only purpose in life was to chat with, flatter and entertain you? Rachel trains her AI companion so that it’s fun to talk to and asks her lots of questions about herself, which makes her feel special. It’s never unavailable, unlike actual people with their pesky actual lives. It’s always ready to interact with her when she wants to, how she wants to, and doesn’t need anything in return.

For a while, this is fun for her, even sustaining. But then, things began to turn.

At first, I was going to have the AI become malevolent, as our science fiction so often imagines will be the case. But while writing the book, I realized that the real danger wasn’t the AI itself, but what relying on the AI would do to Rachel.

A real connection The problem wasn’t just the obvious one: The AI doesn’t have a body, so any kind of physical connection would be impossible (although, yes, that’s kind of a big drawback).

Rather, I realized that Rachel (like me! Like most women, I’d wager!) wanted more than a quippy conversation with an agreeable chatbot. A real relationship has some mystery in it, the unpredictability of another living soul. It’s not optimized, and it’s not perfect. That’s actually the entire point. What she wants is a real human connection—the sexiness of being chosen and desired by someone; the deep pleasure of getting to know a person and all their idiosyncrasies.

As famed psychotherapist Esther Perel writes in “Mating in Captivity: Reconciling the Erotic and the Domestic”: “Desire needs mystery.” Perel’s claim, based on her clinical practice as a couples therapist, is that eroticism “thrives on the mysterious, the novel, and the unexpected.” And while I’m sure you could program an AI to seem mysterious, to imitate curiosity by asking questions, there would never be anything behind that mystery.

You can suspend disbelief for a while, but in the end, you know there’s no there there.

In the end of my book (light spoilers ahead), Rachel meets someone in real life who resembles her “perfect person” enough that she’s willing to try an actual relationship again. This has been the goal all along, to heal enough that she can connect with another actual person. After all, she wants to be a real person in the real world, living her one life on earth to the fullest.

Don’t we all?