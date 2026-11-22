There are, of course, caveats to the relatively mild views. There will be indirect effects of a slowdown in AI investment, which are unknown at this time and could make things worse, Perkins says. Among those potential indirect impacts is if the wealth effects are larger than expected. Another potential negative: Companies’ increased adoption of AI and automation, resulting in job losses that could slow any economic recovery. Another concerns is that already elevated inflation could constrain the Federal Reserve’s ability to respond and offer a buffer by cutting interest rates, for example.