Thinking through the fallout of an AI bust took on new urgency after Friday’s market meltdown.
With the unraveling in technology stocks and growing uncertainty about the artificial-intelligence buildout, some strategists are already mapping out what happens to the markets and global economy if the artificial-intelligence spending boom turns into a bust.
They have good reason to be planning ahead: The AI trade that once drove the stock market to record after record collapsed this week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost more than $4 trillion in market value this week, wiping out its 2026 gains. The iShares Semiconductor exchange-traded fund—home to chip giants like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices—is now down 42% from its summer peak.