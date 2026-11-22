Thinking through the fallout of an AI bust took on new urgency after Friday’s market meltdown.
Thinking through the fallout of an AI bust took on new urgency after Friday’s market meltdown.
With the unraveling in technology stocks and growing uncertainty about the artificial-intelligence buildout, some strategists are already mapping out what happens to the markets and global economy if the artificial-intelligence spending boom turns into a bust.
With the unraveling in technology stocks and growing uncertainty about the artificial-intelligence buildout, some strategists are already mapping out what happens to the markets and global economy if the artificial-intelligence spending boom turns into a bust.
They have good reason to be planning ahead: The AI trade that once drove the stock market to record after record collapsed this week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost more than $4 trillion in market value this week, wiping out its 2026 gains. The iShares Semiconductor exchange-traded fund—home to chip giants like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices—is now down 42% from its summer peak.
The list goes on. Anthropic’s record-breaking initial public offering wrapped up this week. But instead of sparking a wave of optimism, it added to the questions about AI’s profitability, the pace and financing of the buildout for the needed infrastructure, and the cost of compute. Similar worries are fueling the overall AI meltdown, and dragging the broader market down with it: The S&P 500 tumbled into correction territory Friday, is down more than 10% from its October record close.
While this week’s rout has been swift and painful, unwinding the AI trade that has been years in the making—and has involved trillions of dollars of investments—could take much longer. Plus, earnings are still relatively strong and demand for capital equipment continues.
No matter what stage of the AI bust we are in, the rapid tech selloff has forced analysts and investors to at least entertain what happens if the AI spending boom is about to wind down.
TS Lombard and Capital Economics have recently flagged the growing number of stock market indicators that were also observed during the peak of the dot-com bubble. Neil Shearing, Capital Economics’ chief economist, has noted the high levels of concentration, including in where earnings growth is coming from; exuberant expectations for those earnings; and free cash flow dwindling. He also flagged that the Shiller cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio—an S&P 500 valuation metric that smooths out economic cycles—is close to its dot-com peak.
A look underneath the surface suggests that investors also might be positioning for a shift.
Wolfe Research’s Chris Senyek, in a note to clients, said that through the tech decline, staples, healthcare and real estate are leading the S&P 500, a sign investors are searching for places to hide. Senyek expects more market pain in the near term “until technical indicators are washed-out”—especially with no significant positive catalysts on the horizon, unless an Iran peace deal materializes.
Enter the worst-case scenario planning. Dario Perkins, TS Lombard’s global macro head, says he isn’t certain an AI bust is on the horizon, but he is gaming out the potential fallout nonetheless.
In a recent note to clients, Perkins said an AI bust could wipe out $20 trillion of wealth—dealing a blow to Americans’ stock portfolio and creating significant stress in the parts of the credit market tied to AI.
The AI investment boom plus the wealth effects of riding AI stocks higher have helped with the resilience in the U.S. economy, with the two contributing as much as a third of U.S. gross domestic product over the past year, according to economists.
The good news: Perkins doesn’t predict that a total AI bust would necessarily push the U.S. into a severe recession and instead thinks a downturn would be mild.
“While capital spending would certainly plunge, there would be a natural shock absorber from lower imports because most of the equipment needed in data centers is imported from Korea and Taiwan,” Perkins says. “And the job losses from data center construction aren’t large either.”
While Shearing says an investment bust “could be significant” for the economy, knocking off 0.3 percentage points off GDP growth, he doesn’t see it single-handedly pushing the U.S. or other Group of Seven economies into a recession.
One big reason: Much of the AI spending has gone toward buying equipment and components from Taiwan and South Korea—which could mean a bigger fallout for those economies rather than the U.S. Another risk: Investors in these Asian countries have piled into technology stocks—in the U.S. and at home—which could compound the hit to those economies.
Oxford Economics strategists, meanwhile, note that a downturn in the stock market could dent consumer spending plans, but it typically takes five quarters for a change in household net worth to fully change spending patterns.
There are, of course, caveats to the relatively mild views. There will be indirect effects of a slowdown in AI investment, which are unknown at this time and could make things worse, Perkins says. Among those potential indirect impacts is if the wealth effects are larger than expected. Another potential negative: Companies’ increased adoption of AI and automation, resulting in job losses that could slow any economic recovery. Another concerns is that already elevated inflation could constrain the Federal Reserve’s ability to respond and offer a buffer by cutting interest rates, for example.
Alicia Levine, chief investment officer at BNY Wealth Management, isn’t calling an AI bust.
That said, there has been a lot to unmoor the market, including 2027 earnings growth that is expected to be half of the barnburner 33% pace expected for this year, election results adding to concerns about slowing data-center growth and the Fed’s signaling it is focused on rising inflation. The result: A perfect storm for markets, she says.
For investors, the guidance on how to prepare for a bust isn’t new: Diversify. In a news briefing this week, Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, global head of equities at the UBS Chief Investment Office, said she was neutral equities and advocated diversification into 2027.
Among the reasons for the more tempered view on stocks: Volatility in earnings is picking up, with upside much more limited. The stakes are also higher as AI development moves from infrastructure buildout to applications, with physical and financial bottlenecks making for a bumpy ride.
Hoffmann-Burchardi also said the market is under-appreciating the risk of AI disruption to the very technology giants at the center of it. AI agents, for example, will be immune to the online advertisements that have been core businesses for the likes of Alphabet and other internet incumbents. Her advice: Use any bounce in the market to lessen exposure to the tech heavyweights and broaden out elsewhere into the market.
Already, being diversified has paid off. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has held up better so far this year, up nearly 12%, about double the S&P 500 that is more concentrated in AI-related heavyweights.
TS Lombard Chief Economist Freya Beamish had similar advice to diversify. In a recent podcast, she advised clients, at the least, to become more diversified in their stock exposures—including looking to opportunities abroad, like in Germany or the United Kingdom where margins are improving and the markets aren’t as tied to AI.
Write to Reshma Kapadia at reshma.kapadia@barrons.com