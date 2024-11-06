If your tattoo was designed by AI, does it have a soul?
Sarah E. Needleman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Nov 2024, 09:15 PM IST
SummaryInk enthusiasts are divided over whether using artificial intelligence to design body art is fair game or taboo; ‘It’s like doing sports on steroids’
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Kaarina Vuorinen was about five hours into getting a tattoo when the artist holding the needle made a confession.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less