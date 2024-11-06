If your tattoo was designed by AI, does it have a soul?

Shaw, 44, owner of Archetype Tattoo in Albuquerque, N.M., likens such technological upgrades to how an electric drill can be more handy than a screwdriver. Lately he’s been using generative AI to save time figuring out what kind of tattoos his clients want, which can be hard for some to articulate, before creating a final version by hand. “I’ve spent up to 20 hours on a design, shown it to the client and they hated it," he said. “AI is changing the way tattoos are being designed."