'Love it, hate it, or fear it’: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warns AI boom could fuel economic risks

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping economies and determining the competitive strength of nations, but the technology is also creating new economic risks that governments can no longer afford to overlook, International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva has warned.

Advertisement

According to a CNBC report, speaking in Singapore on Wednesday, October 7, ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, Georgieva urged governments to prepare for the wider economic consequences of the AI boom while also tackling rising sovereign debt.

“Love it, hate it, or fear it, AI is here,” Georgieva said, stressing that policymakers must stop delaying difficult fiscal decisions as debt levels continue to rise globally.

AI infrastructure boom adds to inflation concerns According to a CNBC report, Georgieva said the global economy is currently facing pressure from two major forces.

The first is a continuing negative energy supply shock, which she attributed to the war in the Gulf, crude oil prices above $100 a barrel and limited refining capacity. The combination has pushed retail diesel prices to record levels.

Advertisement

Also Read | Boston Dynamics appoints former Amazon executive Rohit Prasad as CEO

The second pressure comes from the enormous investment being made in data centres and advanced computing infrastructure. The AI race is requiring significant amounts of capital, creating economic effects that are being felt differently across countries.

Georgieva said the rapid expansion of data centres is adding to inflation concerns in the US, Europe and Asia. Alongside tariffs, higher defence spending and energy-related shocks, she described the AI infrastructure build-out as another force that could contribute to inflation.

IMF warns of financial stability risks The IMF chief also highlighted potential vulnerabilities within the technology sector. Strong corporate earnings have helped push equity valuations higher and generated positive wealth effects, but she warned that the picture could change if technology companies fail to deliver the returns investors expect.

Advertisement

Large amounts of borrowing by hyperscalers, combined with the heavy concentration of global wealth in US equities, could magnify the impact of a downturn in the technology sector, Georgieva cautioned.

Also Read | AI in your device: How Indians are building hardware to run AI without apps

A decline in corporate returns could therefore trigger broader financial market stress rather than remaining limited to the technology industry.

‘Maximum risk’ could come before AI benefits arrive Georgieva also referred to Amara’s Law, which suggests that society often overestimates the short-term impact of new technologies while underestimating their long-term effects.

She warned that the period between the current AI investment boom and the eventual economic benefits of the technology could prove particularly risky.

“It is somewhere in the transition between today’s AI building boom and tomorrow’s arrival of AI’s benefits that we will traverse the period of maximum risk.”

Advertisement

To limit the potential impact on financial stability, Georgieva said regulation and supervision would be crucial as AI investment accelerates.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer