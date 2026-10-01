In AI race, software is now winning alongside chips

As the last 50 years of technology development have taught us, software eventually wins. AI is proving to be no different. For example, early PCs were expensive toys for hobbyists until the first spreadsheet software, VisiCalc, came out in 1979 and turned them into professional tools. It turned the Apple II into a hit, and launched what is now one of the world’s most valuable companies. We see the same thing in the mature smartphone market. The iPhone competes against flagship Android phones at similar price points with similar hardware. Customers are choosing between the operating systems and the selection of software for each.