India a preferred destination for data centres: Why world should invest in India, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal explains

As artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates global demand for computing infrastructure, India is emerging as an attractive destination for data centre investments, backed by relatively competitive construction costs, renewable energy potential, a vast domestic market and access to extensive coastlines, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has said.

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In a post highlighting India's potential, Agarwal said the country was well-positioned to benefit from the global expansion of data centres as technology companies race to build infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated AI applications.

“At a time when the whole world is focusing on building data centres for AI, India has many advantages,” Agarwal said, arguing that the country's cost competitiveness and energy resources could help attract global investment.

According to Agarwal, the cost of building data centres in India is among the lowest globally, at around half the cost per watt in the US and Europe.

He also highlighted India's renewable energy capacity, noting that the country had exceeded its targets and ranked third globally in renewable energy.

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Why India is attracting data centre investments The rapid adoption of generative AI is transforming data centres from conventional data storage facilities into high-performance computing infrastructure.

Agarwal pointed to the country's population of 1.5 billion people and the expected growth in domestic consumption as factors that could strengthen the investment case for data centres.

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“The world should invest in India given its attractiveness,” he said.

Agarwal also highlighted India's geographical position, arguing that its extensive coastline could create opportunities for future undersea data centre infrastructure. He noted that India's territorial waters cover a substantial area relative to its landmass.

Vedanta's role in data centre ecosystem Agarwal said Vedanta and Sterlite were suppliers of materials and infrastructure used in data centres, ranging from optical fibre and accessories to system integration and power-related requirements.

“The entire data centre economy is a sunrise sector that will create massive jobs and drive India's future economy,” Agarwal said.

The opportunity extends beyond the construction of data centres to include fibre-optic networks, power infrastructure, cooling technologies, equipment manufacturing and cloud services.

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India's major data centre operators India's data centre market includes domestic infrastructure companies, telecom operators and global providers expanding their presence to meet demand from cloud computing, enterprise digitisation and AI.

NTT Global Data Centers India: A major global operator with a significant presence in India's hyperscale market, NTT is expanding its data centre infrastructure to serve cloud providers and large enterprises.

Yotta Data Services: Backed by the Hiranandani Group, Yotta operates the NM1 data centre campus in Navi Mumbai and is developing infrastructure for AI computing and cloud services, including GPU-intensive workloads.

AdaniConneX: A joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, the company is developing hyperscale data centre infrastructure, drawing on its partners' capabilities in infrastructure development, connectivity and energy.

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Nxtra by Airtel: Bharti Airtel's data centre business serves hyperscale, enterprise and edge-computing requirements, leveraging the telecom group's network infrastructure and connectivity.

Together, these operators are investing in capacity, connectivity and specialised infrastructure as India seeks a larger share of the global data centre market.

One of the biggest changes in the industry is the shift from conventional storage and computing towards high-density AI workloads.

However, translating this potential into sustained growth will depend on execution. India will need to expand reliable power supplies, improve infrastructure, support advanced cooling technologies and ensure that new facilities can meet the stringent performance and security requirements of global customers.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.